Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp (NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to announce $94.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.30 million. Nevro posted sales of $82.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $386.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $387.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $444.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $436.93 million to $458.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 2,245.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

NVRO stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of -0.83. Nevro has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

