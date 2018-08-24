Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Limelight Networks reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLNW. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

LLNW opened at $4.32 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a PE ratio of -216.00, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $176,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,371 shares of company stock worth $654,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

