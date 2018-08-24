Analysts Anticipate Exfo Inc (EXFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Exfo reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exfo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exfo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 541,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exfo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exfo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 19,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

