Analysts Anticipate Corecivic Inc (CXW) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corecivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Corecivic posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corecivic.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXW. TheStreet raised shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,462. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $126,803.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,625.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,702.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,646 shares of company stock worth $2,313,935. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corecivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.