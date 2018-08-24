Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLBS. ValuEngine raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Caladrius Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

CLBS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,645. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 33.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

