Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Lifted by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,311. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

