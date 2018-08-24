Analog Devices (ADI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $386,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,311. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,255 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $108,490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 9,511.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

