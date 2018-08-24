Analog Devices (ADI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.
In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $386,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,311. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,255 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $108,490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 9,511.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.