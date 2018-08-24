Analog Devices (ADI) Board Declares Share Repurchase Program

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program, which permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares on Tuesday, August 21st. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $968,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $500,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

