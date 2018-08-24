Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 24.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $121,572,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

APC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

APC opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

