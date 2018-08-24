Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 376,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total transaction of $35,756,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,850,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

