Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $276,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,668,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,770,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,733,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 897,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

