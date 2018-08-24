AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24,362.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 105,489 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.