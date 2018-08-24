American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

AOBC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

AOBC stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.24. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 72.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

