American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 54.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,299,000 after acquiring an additional 142,054 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 145,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 61,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEP opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.50 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

