American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Homes 4 Rent earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0854224888808 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE:AMH opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 141,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,920,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.