American Express (AXP) Stake Lowered by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Express were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 280.7% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 165.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 14,070.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stephens set a $97.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,267.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,706.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,015. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.