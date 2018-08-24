American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Holdings Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 977.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $71.36 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Howard Weil started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

