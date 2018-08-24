American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 67.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,207,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $90,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 10,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Metlife by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Metlife by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,606,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 298,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

MET stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

