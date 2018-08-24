American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.26% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 7,105.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $17.72 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

