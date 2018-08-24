American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.96. 1,201,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 7,105.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

