Ameren Corp (AEE) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $99,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 89,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 24.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 898,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NYSE AEE opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

