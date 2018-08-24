AMERCO (UHAL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 38.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

In related news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total value of $862,397.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $380.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.94. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $317.42 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

