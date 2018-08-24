Amedica (AMDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,007,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 779% from the previous session’s volume of 342,053 shares.The stock last traded at $0.49 and had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get Amedica alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedica stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.86% of Amedica worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.