Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stake Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,894,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,752 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $191,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $64.94 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 target price on Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.