Amazon.com (AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $2,110.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a $1,842.92 rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $1,999.00 target price (up previously from $1,709.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,942.44.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,911.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $918.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,925.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,909.55, for a total transaction of $3,872,567.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,908.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $31,914,331. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,402,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,179,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,245,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,313,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,637,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,883,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.