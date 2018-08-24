Alttex Trading Down 8.3% This Week (ALTX)

Alttex (CURRENCY:ALTX) traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Alttex token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and QBTC. Alttex has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Alttex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alttex has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alttex

Alttex’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Alttex’s official Twitter account is @alttex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alttex’s official website is alttex.io

Alttex Token Trading

Alttex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alttex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alttex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alttex using one of the exchanges listed above.

