Alteryx Inc (AYX) Major Shareholder Insight Venture Partners Coinv Sells 114,756 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Insight Venture Partners Coinv sold 114,756 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $6,282,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Venture Partners Coinv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Insight Venture Partners Coinv sold 125,924 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $6,876,709.64.

On Friday, August 17th, Insight Venture Partners Coinv sold 56,656 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,820.16.

NYSE AYX traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $56.42. 1,265,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00 and a beta of -0.90. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $3,769,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $417,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

