Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $478,000 Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 68,148.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1,651.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waters by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $2,919,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $177.58 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

