Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323,750 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,101,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,634,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,821,000 after buying an additional 1,963,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,453,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,447,000 after buying an additional 1,126,895 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,178,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,975,000 after buying an additional 1,010,814 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 883,502 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.