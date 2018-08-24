Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,590,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,194,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,559,000 after acquiring an additional 269,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,069,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,211,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $45.27 on Friday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $933,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 191,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $10,355,141.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,035 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.