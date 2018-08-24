Alphabet Inc Class C’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Morningstar reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,211.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $905.00 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares in the company, valued at $688,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.7% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

