Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morningstar restated a neutral rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,245.96.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,205.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $840.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $905.00 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total value of $905,217.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

