Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,205.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $905.00 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172 in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

