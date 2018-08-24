Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,607 shares during the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $349.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

