AllSafe (ASAFE2) Market Capitalization Hits $113,414.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $113,414.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000197 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 9,313,465 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

