Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) PT Raised to C$47.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.75 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$45.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.00 to C$43.25 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.78.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$43.41 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$35.76 and a 12-month high of C$42.41.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

