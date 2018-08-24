Allergan (AGN) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.10.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN stock opened at $186.70 on Monday. Allergan has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Allergan by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.