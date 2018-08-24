Allegiant Travel (ALGT) EVP Sells $51,303.80 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $51,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.40. 108,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,681. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.15. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

