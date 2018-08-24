Alibaba Group (BABA) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.62.

BABA stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $455.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after acquiring an additional 615,024 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,763,000 after acquiring an additional 328,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

