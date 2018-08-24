Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $366.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.92%. research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

