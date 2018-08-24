Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Stake Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

