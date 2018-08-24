Air Liquide (AI) Given a €109.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Air Liquide (EPA:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EPA:AI opened at €101.65 ($115.51) on Tuesday. Air Liquide has a 12 month low of €91.42 ($103.89) and a 12 month high of €111.60 ($126.82).

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

