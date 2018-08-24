Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.28.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

