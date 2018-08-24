Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) & Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Critical Survey

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLGL) and Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aileron Therapeutics and Sol Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sol Gel Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sol Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Sol Gel Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sol Gel Technologies is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Sol Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Sol Gel Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($1.77) -1.32 Sol Gel Technologies $170,000.00 718.96 -$31.56 million ($5.02) -1.29

Aileron Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sol Gel Technologies. Aileron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Sol Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -65.47% -57.46% Sol Gel Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sol Gel Technologies beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.