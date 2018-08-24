AerCap Holdings (AER) Stake Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,958 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 11.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $400,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,670,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,186,000 after buying an additional 129,001 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in AerCap by 13.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,478,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,357,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,571,000 after buying an additional 119,620 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.