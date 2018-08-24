Adrenaline Coin (ADN) One Day Volume Reaches $30,281.00

Adrenaline Coin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Adrenaline Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Adrenaline Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Adrenaline Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $30,281.00 worth of Adrenaline Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.04203088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.81 or 0.07975702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00862046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.01424783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00188844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.02102194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00287843 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Adrenaline Coin Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline Coin’s total supply is 10,374,032 coins. Adrenaline Coin’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay . The official website for Adrenaline Coin is adrenalinecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Adrenaline Coin

Adrenaline Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adrenaline Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adrenaline Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

