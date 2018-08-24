Addus Homecare (ADUS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.39.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

