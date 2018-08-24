Acoin Price Hits $0.0427 on Exchanges (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Acoin has a market cap of $52,146.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

