Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.99 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $2.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.