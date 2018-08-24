Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Director Ray M. Robinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,981.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAN opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aaron’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Aaron’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

